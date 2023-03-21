GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is making history in her small town.

Lavida Reaves-Burns is the first Black woman to own a bar in downtown Gibsonville, about 20 minutes east of Greensboro.

Her bar is called Zone 32. It's a sports bar with a mission of bringing the community together in a positive environment.

The N.C. A&T graduate said she comes from a family of entrepreneurs.

“My uncle owns a private fitness center in Hampton, Virginia," Reaves-Burns said. "My mom used to have her own at-home child day care.”

She's a big sports fan and says the bar has already become a place where coaches come to meet.

"I think the area of Gibsonville needed it, because you don't see many minorities here, and the community is starting to grow," Reaves-Burns said. "And so it's important that everyone is able to be served."

Starting this month Zone 32 will introduce first responder and teacher appreciation days every Wednesday. Then on Thursdays, she plans to host college nights.