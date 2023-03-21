More people entered the workforce in the month of February. But according to the U.S. Labor Department, unemployment rose for Black and Hispanic women. One Rochester area school is showing young women that there are plenty of possibilities out there in the workforce.

Rowen Jennings used to be where these students are. And it wasn’t all that long ago.

“For me in high school, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do,” said Jennings, as she spoke to a class full of students at Young Women’s College Prep. “Even if the path that you're on doesn’t look like what you expected it to look like, that's still okay.”

Jennings graduated from YWCP in 2018. She came back to her alma mater as part of something called “Cool Women — Hot Jobs” — to show students at the all-girls charter school what’s possible once they graduate.

“The careers that we have, I didn't understand that could be important and impactful to see,” she said. “And so, being able to mentor in that way has felt like a real full come-around moment. It's felt very cool.”

Jennings works for a global public relations firm. She’s one of two dozen women who came to share their knowledge and experience about careers in science, technology, education and more.

“It was important to me because I always really appreciated how I was molded here at this school,” she said.

“Seeing people of color and professional fields, especially in STEM is so awesome for the girls,” said YWCP principal Idonia Owens. “It's important for the girl's to see that women are in very powerful positions and that they are knowledgeable, and hopefully something will inspire some of the girls to go into one of these fields.”

Jennings says when she was in high school, she wasn’t exactly sure what she wanted to do.

“So yeah, take as many different classes as possible and just learn a bunch of random skills,” she told students.

She hopes she made someone else’s path a little clearer.

“Being able to give back and sort of present how far I've come to teachers that are still here and the incoming students, that felt really special.”