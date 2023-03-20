The Walt Disney Co.'s plan to cut about 7,000 jobs will include laying off about 4,000 employees companywide, according to a report from Business Insider.

The job cuts were announced by Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger last month during the company’s first-quarter investors call — Iger’s first since returning to Disney in November. At the time, Iger called the decision a “necessary step to address the challenges we face today.”

“I do not make the decision lightly,” Iger said during the call.

Disney managers reportedly have been asked to put together lists of layoff candidates by April, according to the Business Insider report, which cited someone with knowledge of the decision. The rest of the job cuts, according to the report, will come from eliminating 3,000 open positions.

Some layoffs are expected for the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division. However, the cuts likely will not affect frontline workers at Disney's theme parks, according to an email Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro sent to employees in February.

“While our teams have made great progress in contributing to cost savings, these measures affect every segment and organization — including ours — and are vital as we implement more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined operations,” D’Amaro said in an email to employees.

The job cuts come as Disney looks to cut about $5.5 billion in cost amid a restructuring that has the company divided into three business segments — Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.