ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando city council is discussing new downtown safety measures at a meeting Monday night, March 20.

What You Need To Know The measures on the table include an After Midnight Alcohol Sales Permit, as well as a Night Club Moratorium



One would require bar owners to amp up security measures, while the moratorium would prevent any new nightclubs from opening downtown for the next 6 months



While safety is top of mind for many who live and work downtown, others are concerned it would increase the operating costs for bars

Proponents say the measures aim to stop violence in downtown after a shooting in July left multiple people injured.

The added measures apply to the area of downtown referred to as “The Community Redevelopment Agency.” A map of this area can be found here.

Businesses that serve alcohol after midnight will need to apply for a permit under the proposed "After Midnight Sales" measure. The application costs $250.

Businesses with the permit will need to comply with additional safety measures, including having ID scanners from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Some businesses will be required to have metal detectors and added security or law enforcement outside the building.

Depending on the severity and number of violations, a bar owner could lose his or her permit for up to a year for noncompliance.

Some people feel the measures will hurt businesses.

“We are also really worried about the police department being able to revoke or suspend our new After Midnight Permit for things that our guests do in the building that we aren’t really in any control over,” said Monica McCown, vice president of the Orlando Hospitality Alliance.

McCown says she is also concerned that the measure could raise operating costs for bars, which might end up making a night out more expensive for people.

She says she hopes that the city will consider other ways to make downtown a safer place.

“I think that this will be damaging to the downtown entertainment area on an economic level, but safety is really important,” she said. “So if we’ll have to, we are going to have to make sacrifices to ensure safety right now.”

According to a recent survey, safety is top of mind for those who live and work in downtown Orlando, which a lack of safety could also affect businesses downtown.

The other measure on the table, the Nightclub Moratorium, would prevent any new nightclubs from opening in the Community Redevelopment Agency for six months. If passed, it would go into effect as soon as Monday.