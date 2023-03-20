GREEN BAY, Wis. — Just down the street from Lambeau Field sits Framemakers, owned by Rob Fairman. He’s owned the shop for 26 years and a longtime customer is none other than quarterback and Green Bay Packers’ MVP, Aaron Rodgers.

“When he was a rookie he came in and he was framing a bunch of stuff,” said Fairman. “He came in and I asked him his name and he said, ‘I’m Aaron Rodgers,’ and I said ‘Didn’t we just draft you?”’

That was the start of a nearly 20-year friendship between the two.

“He opens up a bit and we talk about our lives,” said Fairman. “We rarely talk about what he does for a living. We don’t really care. What we dig about him is that he’s just a regular guy.”

It was bittersweet news to Fairman after he heard Rodgers say on the Pat McAfee show his “intention” is to play for the New York Jets next season.

“It was sad,” said Fairman. “I feel like I’m losing a friend. In fact, I texted him after the show and said, ‘I love you man and today I have the sads.”’

When Rodgers mentioned his favorite spots in Green Bay, Framemakers was one of them.

“I love my boy Rob at Framemakers,” said Rodgers. “I love so many people in that town.”

Rodgers also gave a shout out to Chives Restaurant and India Bhavan.

It wasn’t just Fairman who Rodgers had a friendship with, but Hallie Langenhorst who has been with Framemakers for nearly 20 years.

“He’s the most normal person — which seems weird to say because I feel like everyone in this town feels like they know what Aaron Rodgers must be like — but he’s just a normal guy,” said Langenhorst.

Both will continue following his football career.

“He’s a great guy and one of the best quarterbacks who’s played the game,” said Fairman. “I’m going to miss the guy.”