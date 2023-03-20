WORCESTER, Mass. - The news of the Silicon Valley Bank closure has persisted as other big banks worldwide have been bought out and face instability. A sudden bank closure can bring back bad memories of a chaotic 2008 financial crisis.

According to Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross, it's not crisis level for the average person.

“I don’t see any reason to be concerned at all,” Matheson said.

Matheson said this isn’t 2008, and the Silicon Valley Bank closure isn’t your typical local credit union. It’s a bank with massive holdings, far more than what is FDIC insured.

“It is a little bit isolated because the bank was very unusual in that 95% of its deposits were from these big depositors," Matheson said. "That’s an extraordinarily large number. This bank was very vulnerable, because 95% of their deposits were not covered by banking insurance.”

When you open a checking account you pay for insurance. That’s the FDIC insurance you hear about. That guarantees up to $250,000 in an account. Silicon Valley Bank had almost all of their deposits significantly larger than that, making them vulnerable to the market.

Most banks have many more customers with smaller deposits, making them more secure. Even though a bank closure is serious, it shouldn’t impact the average person.

“The vast majority of people who are out there who want a checking account, who want to place for their savings, they will be as secure as they ever have been," Matheson said.