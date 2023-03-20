CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring is finally here, and many people are looking to plan road trips with family and friends, but as luck would have it, that’s when unwanted car problems can show up.

While it may be tempting to go to the first mechanic that pops up in a web search, experts at the Better Business Bureau warn that can open you up to a lot of risks.

What You Need To Know Car repairs ranked third on Better Business Bureau for the number of complaints in 2022



The BBB’s president says a lot of the complaints stem from preventative issues



The BBB recommends maintaining your car to avoid repairs and researching a mechanic before an emergency occurs

According to Tom Bartholomy, president and CEO of the BBB, auto repairs ranked third on the site in 2022 for receiving complaints. And, he says a lot of complaints are things that could be easily taken care of, before an issue occurs.

“Making sure that everything is in writing — that estimate beforehand, and that you sign off on that. If they’re not giving you that, then that should give you pause even at that point of dealing with them — and is this somebody that I want to be dealing with?”

He recommends first searching for a shop on BBB.org.

“You can search for 'auto mechanic near me,'” he said. “So, it’s not just that it’s going to find somebody that’s BBB A+ rated, accredited, but then is also close to you.”

More tips from the BBB: