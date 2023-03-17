WAUWATOSA, Wis. — St. Patrick’s Day and Marquette University in the NCAA Tournament has been a big boost for local pubs and bars.

For the past three years now, Paris Wood has made it a tradition to dress up for the holiday. This time, he went to Mo’s Irish Pub in Wauwatosa.

“I’m going to meet my buddies,” Wood said. “They are in the back eating right now and I have my Guinness and I will be celebrating all day, watching the Marquette game, going to see my buddy’s band tonight and party all day.”

He’s also excited that he could root for Marquette University. Wood believes the team is ready to make a statement for March Madness.

“Their enthusiasm. They’re fast. They hustle,” Wood said. “They play defense, well coached. It’s a good all-around team.”

Garrett Schacht is also happy to have a green beer and ready for slightly warmer weather.

“Enjoying the weather. It’s a little cold but at Mo’s Irish Pub, it’s just about seeing your friends,” said Schacht.

Kyle Johnson is the general manager of Mo’s Irish Pub. He said the first 100 guests to come to the pub got t-shirts, and they ran out of them quickly.

As March 17 marked the three-year anniversary of when Gov. Tony Evers closed all the bars in the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson welcomed having the pub back in full swing in 2023.

With pandemic restrictions lifted, St. Patrick’s Day and Marquette in the March Madness competition, it was a perfect storm for business.

“COVID kind of changed everything and obviously with the vaccine and everything, people are letting their hair and you get to see this, and everything is great. It’s great for business,” Johnson said, “It’s good for people to get out because being stuck at home kinda sucked when things were closed and it’s nice to have to St. Paddy’s day back to what it used to be.”

Normally Wood isn’t Irish, but for St. Patrick’s Day, he is.

“I’m 100% Irish today, so I’m celebrating the Irish,” he said.

That’s how he and so many others are just taking in a part of the Irish culture while also cheering on the home team.

It’s all good news for the businesses cashing in on the big weekend.