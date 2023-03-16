Worcester may have had its big St. Patrick's celebration last week with the parade, but several Irish restaurants are still looking forward to celebrating Friday.

Funky Murphy's on Shrewsbury Street said they expect to busy all day long. Not only will the bar be packed with people celebrating the holiday, they also expect a lot of people to stop in to watch NCAA Tournament games.

"We might get a little linger throughout the weekend, but tomorrow is going to be the big day,” said bartender Heather Douglas. “We're doing some food specials, we have music going on, so it'll be a good day."

The restaurant will also have live music Friday night from 5 to 11 p.m.