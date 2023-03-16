An exciting kick-off at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor means there's more than good golf to see around the greens.

What You Need To Know The Valspar Champsionship is a gold tournament



A volunteer is working towards hours for a home with Habitat for Humanity



She is looking forward to a home of her own

Dominique Moultrie is one of many volunteers behind the scenes helping make the tournament a success.

"I’m gaining sweat equity hours coming out and helping,” said Moultire.

That sweat equity helping at Vaslspar goes toward this Habitat for Humanity homeowner's candidate's volunteer hours.

"I’m loving every moment of it,” said Moultrie.

And she's loving every moment of the idea of home ownership. When the Certified Nursing Assistant who works at a local hospice isn't volunteering at Innisbrook, she's putting in hours helping to build her Habitat for Humanity home. It's expected to be built by the end of May.

The mother of two boys is grateful.

"I wanted to be able to to provide my kids a forever home that they could always come back to," she said.

Moultrie looks forward to what she will do first when she has a home to make her own.

"Decorating and actually enjoying the new home,” said Moultrie.

With every volunteer hour, she's one step closer. Copperhead Charities has sponsored eight local Habitat for Humanity Homes.

https://habitatpwp.org/

https://valsparchampionship.com/