WORCESTER, Mass. - Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream held a grand opening Wednesday for their new shop in Worcester.

Their ice cream is flash frozen in front of customers with liquid nitrogen, creating a super creamy treat. The shop also offers things like shakes, smoothies, acai bowls and bubble teas.

Owners Mark and Rita McCabe said their method offers a unique focus on incorporating science concepts into ice cream making.

"We put the flavors and the mix-ins in and then the flash freezing it with the liquid nitrogen, so it hits the cream and then as it evaporates, it's sucking the heat out of the cream” said Rita McCabe. “But what it does is it creates a very dense ultra-smooth creamy ice cream because there is no air injected into our ice cream. Every other ice cream out there has air in it, it's called overrun. Ours has none and it allows for complete customization."

The McCabes host science demonstrations for the schools and youth groups in the community. The shop also held a send-off Wednesday for the North High School boys’ basketball team ahead of their state championship game.