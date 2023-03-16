PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Berkshire County resident Deirdre Horan is launching Dri umbrellas to address ocean pollution while keeping people dry.

“Dri umbrellas are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic,” Horan said.

Dri umbrellas is a new business which aims to help reduce the amount of ocean-bound plastics by producing umbrellas made from recycled materials

Berkshire County resident and founder Deirdre Horan is launching a crowd-funding campaign on April 22, 2023 (Earth Day) for the first production run of Dri umbrellas



Each umbrella canopy is made from 8 plastic bottles. The goal of the starting campaign is to divert 16,000 plastic bottles from going into the ocean



The plastics recycled by Dri umbrellas are gathered from the beaches of countries in Southeast Asia where many countries send their trash and recycling

“We're really working to protect our oceans by creating this line of umbrellas," Horan said. "The bottom here has a bamboo handle and the shaft itself is made of stainless steel. So, they're just from tip to tail, more sustainable than your average umbrella and more durable as well.”

The durability of an old umbrella is part of what got the ball rolling for Horan to start Dri.

“I was walking to work in Boston and my umbrella flipped inside out and snap as they so often do," Horan said. "And I had to throw it in the trash. As I did, I caught the side of the umbrella, the tag, and it said, made from 100% polyester.”

This discovery, along with learning about how much plastic waste goes into the ocean, began Horan’s mission of making a line of sustainable umbrellas. She now works with international efforts to reduce the amount of plastics going into the sea out of countries where most of the world’s trash is sent.

“Countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, places that really don't have the waste management infrastructure to handle all of that garbage," Horan said. "I worked with a lot of oceanologists and scientists during this process and they all said that the best way to attack the ocean plastic crisis is to prevent more from going in it, because every year 33 billion pounds of plastic enter our oceans. And so, as great as it would be to pull it out of the ocean, at that point, it's not really recyclable anymore.”

As Horan plans to roll out a crowdfunding campaign for Dri on Earth Day, April 22, she's proud to join the ranks of socially conscious companies trying to make a difference.

“I think that people are becoming a lot more conscious with what they're consuming, and that's so important," Horan said. "We can make a difference as individuals, we can all make a difference. These problems seem overwhelming, but if we chip away at them together, then it's possible to have an impact and to prevent millions and millions of plastics flowing in our oceans. It's possible.”