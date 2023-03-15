WIMAUMA, Fla. — A plan to create a downtown for the community of Wimauma has been in the works for three years now.

Leaders say its success hinges on community feedback, which will be used to develop a strategy that will benefit the entire community.

What You Need To Know Wimauma actin plan here



The plan focuses on redeveloping its downtown, upgrade infrastructure and provide better housing and educational opportunities



One business owner is looking forward to the positive change this plan will bring to her program

Delsy Martinez, who opened her business in Wimauma two years ago, initially had concerns about starting a business in the area.

However, she has since realized that the city is progressing and is excited about the efforts to redevelop the downtown area, upgrade infrastructure, and provide better housing and educational opportunities for residents.

“More people means more people will come to my business,” said Martinez.

The plan to revitalize Wimauma involves not only city leaders but also community members. The county has been hosting a series of input sessions to ensure that community needs are taken into account.

John Patrick, who works in community infrastructure planning, says that the Wimauma action plan prioritizes the community's interests.

The plan includes providing better housing for families in Wimauma and developing a blueprint for affordable housing so that people are not displaced as the city develops.

Additionally, the plan emphasizes safety and improving infrastructure to make the area more attractive to businesses and residents.

“When you have downtown feel to a place with culture it attracts people from other communities as well,” Patrick said.

He believes that this approach will attract people from other communities to Wimauma.

However, Delsy Martinez's main concern is safety within her community.

She hopes that the county will make changes that benefit businesses and residents and advises others looking to start a business to have confidence in Wimauma's growth potential.

The plan also aims to make it easier for community members to find resources in Wimauma.