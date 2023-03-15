St. Patrick's Day is this Friday and if you're looking for some classic Irish fare to get you in the holiday spirit, here's what's on the menus around Syracuse this week.

1. Kitty Hoyne’s Irish Pub – 301 W Fayette St., Syracuse

In celebration of Ireland, Kitty Hoyne’s pub will be serving up a lot of their typical menu items and a traditional Irish breakfast, plus showcasing live Irish music and dancers.

“We open at 9 a.m. for St. Patrick’s Day, we do serve a traditional Irish breakfast that has black and white pudding, sausage, rasher, potatoes, eggs, and Irish soda bread,” owner David Hoyne said.

Hoyne said they get busy during lunch and dinner, but the bar is first come first serve, and customers can make a reservation online, but time slots are going quickly.

They will feature corned beef and cabbage, and bacon and cabbage as well as their regular menu items like shepherd's pie, fish and chips and Reuben fritters.

“And obviously, pints of Guinness,” Hoyne said.

2. Fair Deli Craft Beer Mart – 757 State Fair Blvd., Syracuse

Fair Deli Craft Beer has been serving their classic Reuben for 23 years, owner Zach Marji said. However, for St. Patrick’s Day they will have a few other special items that are only available on Friday.

“We're doing a corned beef brisket dinner, which is corned beef, potatoes, carrots, and cabbage,” Marji said. “We have handmade Reuben empanadas, which we did at a New York State Fair, and we’re bringing them back for St. Paddy’s Day.”

The deli will be serving two types of Reubens: red cabbage Reuben and sauerkraut Reuben. In addition, they have Guinness, Harp and Middle Age’s Tippery Red — a traditional Irish red beer.

3. Brian’s Landing – 6523 E. Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville

In Jamesville, Brian’s Landing will be serving classic Irish dishes and desserts, green cocktails, and there will be live music Friday night.

“We’re doing Reubens, homemade shepherd’s pie, and our soup is going to be leek and potato soup,” manager Jaclyn Tesori said.

In years past, they have served corned beef and cabbage, but with St. Patrick’s Day being on a Friday during Lent, they chose to not do it this year. They will have fried haddock for lunch and dinner.

“We have Guinness on tap, green cider from 1911 and Irish whiskies,” Tesori said. “We will have a bunch of green drinks like an Irish mule and a boozy shamrock shake.”

For dessert, they will have Guiness chocolate cake, Bailey’s cheesecake, and a mint Oreo cream pie, Tesori said.

4. Nibsy’s Pub - 201 Ulster St., Syracuse

A staple in the Tippery Hill neighborhood, Nibsy’s Pub will be serving corned beef sandwiches and Irish egg rolls.

“We will be doing breakfast at 9 a.m. and we will be serving eggs, bacon, toast, and corned beef hash,” owner JP Carlyle said.

They will also be serving bloody mary’s and green mimosas beginning at 9 a.m., Carlyle said.

“I haven’t thought of a name for it yet, but it’s a mimosa with blue curacao, so it turns green,” Carlyle said.