TAMPA, Fla. — ReBuilt Meals was born in the kitchen of an Ybor City home 7 years ago and has grown into a multi-level production facility in Tampa which ships meals to more than a dozen states, according to CEO and Pres. Brandon Assaf.

“As the trend keeps going, we’ve already outgrown our new facility,” he said. “A new building is on the horizon.”

ReBuilt Meals offers fresh, health-conscious, chef prepared meals for delivery or pickup. Assaf said what sets his company apart from the competition is the variety of meals offered weekly and free pickup locations at gyms or supplement stores.

“We have over 30 locations that we deliver our meals to,” he said. “Those are called our pick-up locations within 100 miles of Tampa.”

The fresh macro-based meals come fully cooked, have never been frozen and can be heated up in a microwave. Assaf said the portions have been carefully measured and customers can track their meals.

“If you’re trying to lose weight, prepare for a competition, or just wanting to enjoy healthy meals during your lifestyle,” he said. “You can track and feel confident that the meals are what they say they are on the label.”

The company’s weekly subscription service offers keto, plant, performance and lifestyle plan meals.

Personal trainer Rafael Jimenez, 47, said he buys about 20 meals per week. At first, he had them delivered to his home in Lutz, but later switched to picking them at a nutrition center to save on shipping costs.

“Knowing that I can come home and just pop one of these in the microwave for two to three minutes,” he said. “I’ll still hit my numbers without having to spend a ton of time doing meal prep and everything.”

Assaf said his business is environmentally friendly and uses Go-Green packaging.

“We’re very conscious in the types of plastics that we use,” he said. “These trays are made with the least amount of wasted plastic in the entire industry.”

The company’s core value is ‘keep up the good vibes.’ Assaf said they give away free meals to various charity organizations.

“We’ve donated our time at Feeding Tampa Bay,” he said. “We’ve donated thousands and thousands of meals to different causes and different people in need.”

Assaf said he got the idea for the business when he started cooking healthy meals at home and his friends wanted some too.

“Started just to make meals for ourselves and then as that meal production started,” he said. “Some friends said, ‘Hey, if you’re cooking already and portioning these meals, then do it for me.’”

ReBuilt Meals will ship to a home anywhere within two days of ground shipping from Florida, according to Assaf.