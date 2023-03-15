HONOLULU — There’s a new digital interactive map to help visitors and residents navigate their way around the bustling and eclectic Kaimuki neighborhood while supporting the local business community.

What You Need To Know A new Keep it Kaimuki interactive map features over 40 businesses, landmarks, public parking locations and discounts from participating businesses



Keep it Kaimuki is a grassroots community network of businesses

Sponsored by 3650 Waialae and created by Design Asylum, the Keep it Kaimuki interactive map features over 40 businesses. Sort through them by location or business, ranging from medical/dental care to dining and home goods.

Folks can use it to discover new businesses, recall old favorites and seek out recommended restaurants. Some businesses include 3660 on the Rise, Bean About Town, Pipeline Bakeshop and Creamery, Red Pineapple, Sugarcane, Talk Kaimuki, Ten Tomorrow and The Public Pet. It also includes neighborhood landmarks such as Fire Station 05 Kaimuki, Puu O Kaimuki Park and the iconic Okumura Building that’s home to unique shops.

The map also includes public parking locations and exclusive offers from participating businesses. Users will need to visit the map to access codes for discounts up to 15% off.

“Our goal for this map is to not only highlight the amazing businesses that make Kaimuki so special but also to provide an easy and accessible place to discover everything you need to know about each business, including the address, phone number and website,” said Jordan Lee, co-owner of the Public Pet and founder of Keep it Kaimuki in a news release. “We encourage the community and visitors to use our map to shop and dine at local businesses that support our families and local economy.”

Keep it Kaimuki is a grassroots community network of businesses founded in 2017 by Lee. He started the network with an Instagram account and a passion to showcase his block where his business is located. It’s since grown into a large network to connect neighborhood businesses to create a strong, unified community. Keep it Kaimuki also started “Keep it Kaimuki Saturday” on the Saturday following Black Friday, nationally known as “Small Business Saturday.”

Find Keep it Kaimuki on Facebook and Instagram.

