COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brandon Gilbert, co-owner of FiiZ Drinks, spent the past 20 years as an analyst in the financial industry. But after experiencing burnout during the pandemic, he was searching for something new and bold.

“We kind of got tired with the corporate life, decided we needed to try something else,” said Brandon Gilbert. .

What You Need To Know After years in the financial industry and after losing his job at Chase, Pickerington resident Brandon Gilbert and his wife Barb decide to start a Soda Bar concept to Ohio



FiiZ Drinks is at 46 East Columbus Street in Olde Pickerington Village



The Gilberts will work side by side with their four children

He ran the idea by his wife of 22 years Barb, who was a stay-at-home mom for the couple’s four kids at the time.

The same day they met with officials at FiiZ Drinks, a chain of soda bars and sweet snacks, Brandon received a layoff notice from Chase Bank. But the Gilbert’s still decided to take a gamble on the future.

“They said you can find a position internally if you’d like, or we can offer you a severance package. The signs pointed to, like this could withstand challenges and it’s something that we were really interested in,” said Brandon Gilbert.

Fiiz Drinks is located at 46 East Columbus Street in Pickerington, formally the Old Village Diner.

It’s Ohio’s first located of the franchise which operates in six other states.

“Chonuts are a fan favorite. We have had trouble keeping them in stock. They’re so much a fan favorite. They’re a churro donut, cinnamon sugar or cinnamon and sugar glazed," said Barb Gilbert. "It’s a pretty good breakfast. It’s a pretty good 10 o’clock snack.”

The Gilbert’s said they’re grateful residents of Pickerington have welcomed them with open arms. They look forward to giving back to the community.

Pickerington will welcome them to the community with a ribbon cutting ceremony on March 25.

“Be involved in the local Olde Town events, get involved a little more with the schools," said Brandon Gilbert. "Then obviously our staff, they’re mostly high school kids, bringing them in, supporting them."

They set out a goal to run the business as a family and teach their kid what it means to put in a solid day's work.

The Gilbert’s have this advice to anyone seeking a new venture as an entrepreneur.

“Continuing to struggle through something that you’re not happy with, it just drags you down. It freshened life up a little bit. And you know it comes with its own challenges, and the own struggles, but there’s something that there’s value in. So I guess my advice is, if you’re burnt out, don’t stay there, find something new to invigorate life,” said Brandon Gilbert.