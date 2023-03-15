Nearly two years after he was first nominated to the post, Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was confirmed by the Senate to serve as U.S. ambassador to India.

The final vote was 52-42, ending the 20-month saga over Garcetti's nomination.

"I’m thrilled with today’s outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long," Garcetti said in a statement to Spectrum News. "Now the hard work begins."

The Senate's action now gives President Joe Biden a permanent ambassador to India, a key posting amid growing tensions worldwide, more than halfway into his term in office.

"The United States-India relationship is extremely important, and it’s a very good thing we now have an ambassador," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after a procedural vote earlier Wednesday.

President Biden first nominated Garcetti, a national co-chair of his 2020 presidential campaign, to serve in the post in July 2021. Garcetti's candidacy was long in limbo over concerns about his handling of a sexual harassment scandal involving a former aide.

Questions arose during the confirmation process about what Garcetti knew, and when, about sexual harassment allegations against his friend and once-close adviser, Rick Jacobs. A lawsuit alleges that Jacobs frequently harassed one of the then-mayor’s police bodyguards while Garcetti ignored the abuse or laughed it off. Garcetti has repeatedly denied the allegations.

A number of Democrats voted against Garcetti's nomination, like Arizona's Mark Kelly, Ohio's Sherrod Brown and Hawaii's Mazie Hirono, but several Republicans, like Maine's Susan Collins, South Carolina's Lindsey Graham and Louisiana's Bill Cassidy, crossed party lines to put the former Los Angeles mayor over the top. A number of key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, were absent for the vote.

Despite the defections from some Democratic lawmakers, Garcetti expressed gratitude to them for their consideration in this process.

"I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and the White House for the confidence and support throughout this process, and to all Senators on both sides of the aisle – whether they voted for me or not – for their thoughtful consideration," Garcetti said in a statement. "I’m ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.