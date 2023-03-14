WINTER PARK, Fla. — From maker-to-market, the nonprofit Ten Thousand Villages is supporting woman and families in over 35 third world countries.

More than 300 fair trade and speciality shops carry select Ten Thousand Villages products, including in Winter Park.

The Winter Park shop is filled with handmade gifts and is run by volunteers, like Susan Mullally, who are dedicated to the mission of helping artisans in developing countries.

“As a consumer, when you’re looking at items that are fair trade, you know there was no one forced to make this product for you. You know you made a difference in someone’s lives,” said Pamela Kindschuh, store director at Ten Thousand Villages in Winter Park.

Proceeds from every Ten Thousand Villages shop across the country help support women overseas and create stability for their families.

Find a store near you or shop online.