Shopping, sweets and drinks, Fairport is keeping the St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans going with a Saturday business crawl. It include stops at shops and eateries all over the village. This St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is a taste of Fairport.

Coffee, beer and community -- that’s what the new Junction 361 in Fairport is all about. The team there is serving coffee and espresso to help you get your fix anytime. There are also 40 craft beers to choose from to really help you celebrate. Owners Gabe McNaughton and Sean McSherry can’t wait to meet you at Saturday’s Fairport St. Patrick’s Day Crawl.

“We will have our Irish Jig Mocha,” McNaughton said. “We thought we’d be a part of it to bring people out and do something nice for people. Our mochas will be on special. We are looking forward to seeing people out.”

From Bayberry to Fizzy Bombz, B-Side and Moonlight Creamery, there will be sales and special St. Patrick’s Day products available at 12 locations.

Casa Larga started the crawl years ago and is thrilled to partner with Fairport businesses to get people out to all the stops. Casa Larga will have homemade potato soup, Irish soda bread, wine, beer and wine slushies.

“Instead of just going to one place we want people to go out and see what there is to enjoy in Fairport and Perinton,” said Andrea Colaruotolo O’Neill, director of marketing at Casa Larga Vineyards. “It’s a great day to get out. There’s coffee and milkshakes. There are plenty of different things that you can get involved in to get out for the day.”

The Fairport St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is open to all ages and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The crawl’s warm-up starts at Casa Larga Vineyards at 2287 Turk Hill Rd.

