TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is finalizing plans for a new 18-acre development along the west side of the Hillsborough River that would bring roughly 600 units of affordable housing to the city’s core.

What You Need To Know Celebration set for Tuesday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at future Rome Yard site



18-acres of land is owned by the city and sits between Rome Avenue and the Hillsborough River



954 units of housing planned, many workforce and affordable housing



Project expected to break ground in late 2023

The new development named Rome Yard is located between Rome Avenue and the Hillsborough River, slightly up the river from Just Elementary School and Stewart Middle School. The land is currently owned by the city of Tampa and unoccupied.

“The city only has a little less than 4% vacant land,” said Abbye Feeley, Dep. Administrator of Development and Growth Management. “So when we get these nuggets that can be transformative, it’s important that we do it.”

Plans for Rome Yard include 954 units of housing. Roughly 600 of them will be income restricted and an additional 40 townhouses will be for sale at an affordable rate. The area will have both retail and dining options with at least 10% set aside for resident-owned small businesses.

A workforce training center, great lawn, amphitheater and cultural arts center are also planned for the property.

The new Tampa Riverwalk extension will connect Rome Yard with the surrounding areas.

“We have scooters, we have e-bikes, we have the bus system and this is really in our central business district periphery area,” Feeley said.

The rezoning plans will go before the Tampa City Council next Thursday and officials expect to break ground in the next 6 to 8 months.

The project’s development team, Related Urban Group, will hold a celebration on Tuesday, March 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the future site. At the event, you can hear from the developers and enjoy complimentary food trucks, live music and a cigar roller will be on site.