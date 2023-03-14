DALTON, Mass. - As schools, businesses and government buildings across the state closed their doors Tuesday, Dalton HD Pizza joined the group of pizza shops who remained open.

When snow starts to fall, owner Haydar Durmus said many of the calls to his restaurant have a similar first question - "Are you open?"

“Most people think the businesses are closed or they think we can’t deliver," Durmus said.

Durmus said Tuesday’s snowfall is the most he’s encountered since opening in April 2022, but bad weather days aren’t too bad on business.

“It’s kind of slow on the snow days, but we have more business at nighttime," Durmus said as the phone rang again. "I mean, even it's getting busy right now.”

Durmus said his delivery drivers are equipped with snow tires, but he asks people to be patient while his business and others who are open do their best to serve their customers safely.

“Of course, there is some delays because of the snow, because of the slow-moving cars stuck behind the plow trucks," Durmus said. "But we still are delivering the food, even in the snow.”

Even in the heavy Berkshire snow, Durmus said providing great service is important to him.

“We stay open for the people, like we have to," Durmus said. "We have to take care of our customers and we do our best and we're trying to do our best for them.”