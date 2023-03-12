For the McGinnity family, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just a day to celebrate their culture, but a day to share it with their community.

“It’s that day that everybody wants to be Irish they say because they love our culture,” owner Bridie McGinnity said. “They love our music they love our laughter. They like our music and our dancing. And that’s what we are.”

McGinnity's Restaurant & Party House originally opened in 1975. The pub and has since grown into something much bigger, especially for the McGinnity children.

“We were very young when mom and dad bought this building and opened McGinnity’s and this became part of our family,” said Maggie McGinnity-Fitzgibbon, one of the McGinnity children.

It's a part that remained even after Maggie’s father passed away in 2007. And as a part of the City of Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the restaurant and party house continues to celebrate their Irish heritage by serving famous Irish dinners like corn beef and cabbage.

“We will see people we only see once a year, but they will be back today,” Bridie said.

But this year, the celebration at McGinnity’s is a little different

“It is a little different because it’s bittersweet,” said Maggie. “My mom has decided to sell. My brothers and I fully support her decision.”

It means that after almost 50 years, this St. Patrick’s Day could be their last.

“We’re at a point in our lives that we just want to slow down a little bit, not a little bit, we’d just like to slow down,” Maggie said.

But that doesn’t mean their love and pride for their Irish Heritage will slow down.

“Being Irish is not just being Irish on St. Patrick’s Day or these couple days in March,” she said. “It’s not just about having a shot of Jameson, it’s about learning about the Irish culture, the literature, the music, the dance, our culture is so rich in all that can be learned.”

It’s a lesson Maggie and her family will never forget.