RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s that time of year again for green to consume cities across our state.

What You Need To Know

The Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade begins 10 a.m. Saturday

General manager of downtown Hibernian restaurant, Wes Alexander, said the restaurant will benefit economically

Most of all he thinks the parade offers a chance to embrace a world less affected COVID-19

Saturday is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Raleigh.

A man who has a stake in the holiday talked about the economic significance of the parade on Friday.

“(We will generate) two average sale months,” Wes Alexander said in reference to the projected revenue for Saturday.

The 45-year-old has been the general manager of the Hibernian restaurant on Glenwood Avenue for three and a half years.

Alexander acknowledged one of the biggest things on people's minds is safety. He said it is also a great chance for people to socialize in a nearly post-COVID-19 world.

The Friday morning before the parade, his employees were moving tables, chairs and whatever else they could get their hands on to be ready in preparation.

“Oh gosh. We’ve had 10, I say 10-15 people here all day for the last 2-3 weeks,” he said.

The restaurant manager has the best co-worker to do it, his wife, Amy Alexander.

“She keeps me in line. The staff loves her,” Wes Alexander said.

The couple has a laser focus on this weekend, because they have coordinated food, drinks and the overall logistics.

The entire perimeter of the grub pub on the frontside will be blocked off.

The couple estimated they will rake in some serious greenbacks once the parade ends.

“I love my job,” he said.

Beyond the flare of the holiday, he said the biggest excitement is putting the novel coronavirus in the rearview mirror.

“I think as time goes on people are wanting more and more to have the chance to come out. I think COVID is always going to be with us, but I just do not think they are thinking about it like they did,” he said.

He believes there are many reasons to be hopeful.

“We’ve got people who come downtown once a year just to come to this event,” he said.

Most of all, Alexander said it feels so good to be around people again.

“It’s just a huge party,” he said.

On a darker note, the future of the parade is in jeopardy.

The chair of the parade committee, Dianne Enright, said there needs to be more funding for it to continue.

Considering the tragedy during the latest Christmas parade in Raleigh, when a young girl was killed in an accident, the City of Raleigh will be focused on pre-festivity measures for safety.

Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh laid out some areas of focus:

All drivers must be at least 21 years old

No more than one passenger who is at least 18 years old

Valid up-to-date registration plate

Participating vehicles must have at minimum liability insurance

Drivers must carry valid license for class and vehicle type

All steps met before parade begins

Hibernian’s musical lineup begins at noon:

Your Momma's New Boyfriend, noon-3 p.m.

Autumn Nicholas, 4-7 p.m.

Love Tribe, 8-11 p.m.

Food and drink service will correspond with the end of the parade.