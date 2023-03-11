TAMPA, Fla. — After a nationwide search, 20 entrepreneurs were selected to be part of Fifth Third Bank’s Empowering Black Futures initiative.

Two of the businesses are located in East Tampa.

Glowmour Beauty Medispa and White & Black Consulting, LLC were each given $5,300 grants and will have personalized support to strengthen their businesses and gain capital.

According to Fifth Third Bank Vice President Melanie B. Chakor, the program promotes economic mobility in Black neighborhoods that have historically experienced disinvestment.

Natasha Goodley is the founder of White & Black Consulting, LLC, who estimates she lost about 85% of her revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, I’ve been on a mend to build it back,” said Goodley. “But, I’m grateful that I was able to help other businesses even when my business was struggling.”

Revitalizing Business in East Tampa

Laser hair removal is one of Kimberly Blackmon’s specialities at Glowmour Beauty Medispa in East Tampa.

“I got tired of referring people out and them not having a great experience,” said Blackmon.

The entrepreneur says technology for hair removal has come a long way, especially for people with darker skin who she says didn’t always have the best results .

“I wanted to make sure that I had a laser that can treat all skin types,” said Blackmon.

Blackmon says she has found her niche helping people feel comfortable in their own skin.

“I started out as a makeup artist in 2016 and then transitioned to skin care.”

Blackmon says she is used to change.

After eight years in the U.S. Air Force, she says leaving the military redirected her towards other passions.

“I got medically retired in 2015 and I settled in Tampa,” said the Alabama native.

She now has an investor in Fifth Third Bank.

“There’s not a lot of businesses thriving over here, definitely not businesses that look like me,” she said.

She says she’s fully invested in the East Tampa community.

“I own my home in East Tampa. I’m interested in seeing it be a better place for families as well as for my family. “

Her family is growing along with the business. Blackmon is expecting her first child and says the grant’s timing is perfect.

“I can use these funds for marketing to help carry the business while I’m out on maternity leave to make sure my employees are taken care of while I’m out,” she said.

She’s focused on keeping the momentum going and offering job stability to others that will benefit this community.