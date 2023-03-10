CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Tax forms for more than 1,000 people or entities at UNC-Chapel Hill were sent to the wrong recipients. On Friday, the university shared details about the data leak and said the mistake was due to human error.

What You Need To Know UNC says 2,214 people or entities received their own 1099 tax forms as well as someone else’s





Officials learned about the mistake Jan. 28 and sent notices Feb. 28





UNC says it’s offering credit monitoring and 12 months of identity theft services





UNC officials say they are not aware that any information was misused

According to the university, it printed 1099 forms on Jan. 25 for 3,403 people or entities. But the university found on Jan. 30 that only 2,214 envelopes were mailed. That means about 1,200 people or entities received their own form as well as someone else’s. UNC says it notified those affected on Feb. 28.

A cybersecurity expert in Raleigh says there are things you can do to keep your information safe.

“There’s an increase in data breaches, right? In this instance this was mainly due to human error,” Rob Downs, the president of Managed IT Solutions, said. “I mean, the biggest concern is that somebody is going to do something in your name, right? Usually financial. That's usually the biggest fear.”

Downs says there’s a first important step to take in a situation like this.

“Contact all three credit bureaus and just freeze your account. No one can start a credit card in your name or get a loan of any sort if the account is frozen. This is only inconvenient if you decide that you want to open up a new credit card or you want to buy a house or a boat or a car, or even get some other line of credit,” Downs said.

UNC says it’s offering credit monitoring and 12 months of identity theft services. University officials say they are not aware that anyone’s information was misused.

Still, Downs says in addition to monitoring your financial accounts, there are other simple precautions people can take to protect their data and information.

“Use passwords — different passwords — on everything. Don't use the same password everywhere. Enable multifactor authentication or 2FA, MFA on any and all accounts that you can draw on," Downs said, using acronyms that refer to two-factor authentication and multifactor identification. "That would include your financial accounts and your social media accounts, too."

Downs also says it’s a good idea to avoid participating in social media polls that circulate online. He says many of those polls ask things like the name of your favorite pet, where you grew up or when you got your driver’s license. All of those questions are very similar to security questions used for account passwords.

UNC says it has implemented updated processes, technical improvements and employee training to help prevent something like this from happening again.

For information on how to freeze your credit accounts, visit the North Carolina Department of Justice’s website.