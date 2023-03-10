ORLANDO, Fla. — To help celebrate Women’s History Month, Spectrum News 13 is featuring women who are continuing to make a difference in women’s efforts toward equality.

Maggie Rosario empowers other women in business through her years of experience. She shares her decades of business knowledge with others and helps connect women through the Dr. Phillips Chamber of Commerce in Orlando.

As part of the chamber’s events, Rosario developed a meet and greet specifically geared towards women.

“I think there are a lot of women that do need help. They need to connect. They don’t know where to start. Some of them are afraid,” said Rosario.

Rosario says she began working at just 14 years old in New York City, where she’s from. But as she continued to work jobs and get older, she says she didn’t really know how to break into the business world. But she eventually became a runway model, owned several shoe stores in Russia and Italy, and then eventually moved to Central Florida, where she became a Realtor.

She now takes every opportunity she can to share what she’s learned with others.

“I’ve made tons of mistakes and learned from them, and that’s why I always like to share them with people,” said Rosario. “I think when women work together they understand each other, they understand the lifestyle that they live.”

Despite a lot of progress, businesswomen at the meetup say women still face unique obstacles.

“As a female physician, we definitely have our challenges,” said Danielle Solomon Alhemovich, an internal medicine specialist in Dr. Phillips.

“You’d think this is 2023 and you don’t see that very often, but every single day we have this barrier that we just try to bulldoze through.”

Rosario works as a mentor, offering other women advice on how to handle legal and tax matters, how to market their business and how to expand their reach.

“I do volunteer my services like everyone, but it’s just that passion to help and you always get back,” said Rosario.

“When you give, you get back, so my energy (is) give and you shall receive and that’s what we do here. I love it when women are so happy and they say, ‘Oh I got this, I got my client,’” she said. “Like right now, they made a connection, one of the ladies is going to the doctor to see if she can get it. She was like, ‘We were thinking of your company and you’re here, so come up, we’re ready to sign up,’ so that’s how it is. You have to go out to get business.”