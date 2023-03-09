TAMPA, Fla. — March 5th through the 11th is recognized as women in construction week.

According to the U.S Bureau of Statistics only 11% of construction workers are women. In Florida, the percentage of women in the construction industry is even smaller.

Summer Elizando works as a Construction Project Supervisor with Taylor Morrison. Her typical day consists of making sure her builders are following blueprints and instructions.

She describes why the template is so important.

“We have a slab page, we have a foundation page, a lintel page, we have the notes page," she said.

Most of the time you’ll find her walking through the homes under construction. Because she says, “there is an inspection that will happen, but I’d rather get ahead of it so that we don’t fail inspection.”

From one house to another, Elizando meets with builders and construction workers.

According to the company, she oversees five communities and nine male superintendents throughout the Tampa area.

It’s a job she’s grown to love.

“I didn’t really have any adversities to being a woman in construction, it just sort of fit my personality," she said.

She worked her way up through the ranks, starting as an assistant in the design studio. She soon became intrigued by the construction side of things.

“I really enjoy walking with the builders and making sure they have what they need in order to deliver a beautiful house," she said.

Dozens of thank you letters line her office wall. She says her end goal is “to make sure all of the homeowners are taken care of and that they have a beautiful home.”

It all comes down to the finishing touches, she said.

It’s her eye for design and the little things that she says have helped her succeed.

"I truly believe in relationships," she said. "I made it a point when I first started to know who my supers were."

She said working in a traditionally male dominated industry has made her realize how much women are needed.

She offers this piece of advice for other women looking to get into construction: “Know your worth and don’t be afraid to take a chance.”