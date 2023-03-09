CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is highlighting the culinary community with it's first ever Savor Charlotte event.

Savor Charlotte runs from March 8-22, offering special menu items at participating restaurants, mixology classes, cooking classes and more.

What You Need To Know Savor Charlotte is highlighting culinary experiences in Charlotte

Food and beverage brings in $1.95 billion from visitors annually, according to Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

Savor Charlotte offers things like special menu items, wine tastings and cooking classes

Unlike a restaurant week, CRVA Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Gina Sheridan says this is about participating in experiences as well.

"With all the recognition, with all the local chefs, some of the James Beard nominated chefs, and the restaurants that are getting that national attention, the momentum was there and the timing was really right for us to celebrate Charlotte," Sheridan said.

Yashira Mejia is one of the mixologists participating. Mejia has lived and worked in Charlotte for a decade and says she has seen the industry transform.

"I feel like I grew up with Charlotte within the last 10 years, so to see the growth and be a part, I feel like it has a true pulse to what Savor Charlotte is about," Mejia said.



The CRVA says visitors spend $7.8 billion in Charlotte every year and a quarter of that money goes directly to food and beverage. The group also reports 1 in 9 people in the city are employed in the hospitality industry, with 70% working in food and beverage.

"It really is representative not only of what the restaurants, and the bars, and the culinary scene is contributing to Charlotte from a visitor economy perspective, but also the livelihoods of the residents who live here and what that means for them and Charlotte," Sheridan said.

CRVA says more than 50 businesses are participating this year, and experiences can be booked directly from the Savor Charlotte website.