WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — After 57 years of serving up southern staples in Winter Garden, Maryland Fried Chicken is closing its doors April 1.

Inflation and repercussions from the COVID pandemic are the reasons



Customers from as far as Europe have brought their children to the restaurant



The property has been purchased. What will open at the site isn't known yet

“My husband, Kyle, and I purchased this property in 2020 with the intention that we wanted to fix it up and make it nice again, and through COVID, you know, everyone has seen crazy inflation,” said Sarah Sleeth, co-owner of Maryland Fried Chicken.

Restaurants across the country are feeling the heat from inflation, and Sleeth said it’s hard for small businesses to keep up with the big chain restaurants.

“They’re able to get supplies and chicken at a much lower price, and for the little guy, we can’t get that same pricing, so we can keep our prices as competitive as theirs,” Sleeth said.

The reach of Maryland Fried Chicken over the years spans much farther than the state of Florida.

“Being so close to Disney, obviously, Winter Garden has a large draw to anyone that wants to get some old Florida,” Sleeth said. “So we've had people in here that I met and talked personally from England and Italy that are saying like, ‘I've been coming here during my Disney vacations for the past 20 years’.”

To longtime customers, this mom-and-pop chicken shop is more than just a good meal.

“For me, being born here, it's a tragic loss because there was a place where we met, the place where friends met,” Winter Garden resident Ward Britt said. “We ordered chicken for picnics. We ordered chicken for family events. We ordered chicken for everything.”

The property has already been purchased. What will take its place is still up in the air.

What is known for sure is that the legacy of this restaurant will last long after its doors are closed.

“The food of your childhood kind of fills your soul, right?” Sleeth said. “And I wanted to make sure that everyone knew about our closing just so that they could come in and enjoy it one more time, so they could bring their kids, and share a story about, ‘When grandma used to bring me here as a kid, we used to sit and have a picnic over in the park in Winter Garden’.”