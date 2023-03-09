MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Increasing blooms of red tide are affecting beaches across the Bay area – just as thousands of visitors are coming to the region to enjoy spring break.

Those visitors are likely to face an unpleasant surprise as red tide has already made its mark on the shoreline.

What You Need To Know Blooms of red tide are affecting beaches across the Bay area



Officials in Manatee County are taking extra steps to control fish kills and recently have collected 7,000 pounds of fish and debris



The effects of red tide have caused some visitors to experience symptoms such as throat irritation, sinus congestion and occasional coughing fits.

Officials in Manatee County are taking extra steps to control fish kills along the county’s waterways and beaches.

Ongoing operations from November through about mid-February had removed about a ton of fish and debris. Since late February – through earlier this week – the additional 7,000 pounds was collected.

