Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has issued a recall of more than 3.2 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories that pose a choking hazard for children, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What You Need To Know Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets recalled over choking hazard from the bottle and pacifier accessories, the CPSC reported



More than 3.2 million figures and sets have been recalled after three incidents were reported, including two deaths



Parents can contact Epoch Everlasting LLC on how to submit the recalled item

The toys are marketed as a line of miniature animal figures, with homes, furniture and accessories, and made with "a special flocked material that gives them an endearing quality," according to the Calico Critters website.

Three incidents have been reported so far involving the pacifier accessory, the company said, including two deaths. One fatal incident involved a 2-year-old child in New Mexico that took place in 2018, and the other fatal incident involved a 9-month-old child in Japan in 2015.

The New Jersey-based company warns parents to “take recalled bottle and pacifier accessories away from children immediately,” and contact Epoch Everlasting at 800-631-1272 on how to submit a photo of the recalled item, a released reported.

The recalled items, manufactured in China, were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores nationwide, the release stated, from January 2000 through December 2021.

The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

Check here for the list of recalled item numbers and product descriptions.