The Senate on Wednesday is set to pass a Republican-led resolution that would block a Washington, D.C., crime bill — and should President Joe Biden sign it, it would be the first time in more than three decades decades that Congress has voided laws in the nation’s capital.

The controversial overhaul of D.C.’s criminal code includes the elimination of mandatory minimum sentences for a number of crimes, except for first-degree murder, as well as reduce the maximum penalties for crimes such as robbery, carjacking and burglary.

The city’s criminal code has not been fully updated since it was adopted at the turn of the last century, and criminal justice advocates have called it out of touch and confusing.

The Council of the District of Columbia adopted the rules last year, but D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the crime bill in January, citing “very significant concerns” about some of the proposals.

“Anytime there’s a policy that reduces penalties, I think it sends the wrong message,” Bowser said at the time.

The D.C. Council overrode Bowser’s veto, setting up the showdown with Congress. While Congress has given D.C.’s residents the power to govern themselves, also known as “home rule,” the legislature still has jurisdiction over the nation’s capital.

The issue has rankled Congressional Democrats, who have been split over whether or not to back D.C.’s sovereignty while also attempting to not appear soft on crime. The House of Representatives last month passed the resolution to block the crime bill 250-173, with 31 Democrats joining the Republican majority.

Despite the fact that the D.C. Council Chair announced he was withdrawing the crime bill, the resolution is expected to easily pass the Senate.

"If Republicans choose to go ahead with a hollow vote, that’s their choice,” Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said earlier this week. “If they vote, they will be voting on nothing.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that he would back the measure, which only needs a simple majority to pass the chamber.

“I’m going to vote yes,” Schumer told reporters. “It was a close question, but on balance I’m voting yes.”

Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia has already said he would vote in favor of the resolution blocking the law, and Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is in the hospital seeking treatment for clinical depression, signaling that the bill will have more than enough votes to pass.

But some progressives say they will still back the bill, arguing in favor of the District’s sovereignty.

“D.C. is trying to withdraw the bill and work on it some more,” said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. “Any effort to go forward on this vote is just a way to try to stomp on D.C.”

“D.C. residents, a majority of whom are Black and Brown, are worthy and capable of governing themselves,” said Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., the District’s nonvoting delegate in the Congress. "It is true Congress has absolute power over D.C., but might does not make right.”

President Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed supporter of D.C. Statehood and the right for the District to govern itself, said last week he will sign the resolution should it make it to his desk.

“I support D.C. Statehood and home-rule – but I don’t support some of the changes D.C. Council put forward over the Mayor’s objections – such as lowering penalties for carjackings,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “If the Senate votes to overturn what D.C. Council did – I’ll sign it.”

In an interview with Spectrum News on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell extolled the fact that President Biden “finally figured out that he was in the wrong place on” the measure and said he hopes the vote sends a message to the D.C. Council.

“This is a unique city,” the Kentucky Republican said. “It’s a local government in some ways, but it's the nation's capital, and crime is rampant here. I'm worried about tourists who come here. I'm worried about my constituents who come here. carjackings murders through the roof.”

There were 203 homicides in the district last year, about a 10% drop after rising for four years straight. The 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest figure since 2003.

“This D.C. Council ran wild, they got caught, they’re trying to back out of it, but we need to send them a message,” McConnell said. “We're going to overrule their outrageous decision to lower penalties … for the rampant crimes that are going on here.”

Despite her objection to the bill, Mayor Bowser urged Congress to avoid “meddling” in the District’s affairs.

“We don’t want any interference on our local laws,” she told NBC News last week. “Quite frankly, members of Congress have expressed similar concerns. There’s a lot of people that don’t agree with what the council did.”