In its annual assessment of threats to the United States’ national security, the country and its allies will likely confront in the coming year a “complex and pivotal international security environment” from “two critical strategic challenges that intersect with each other” — the threat of rising global powers like China, as well as “shared global challenges” like climate change and “rapidly evolving or evolving technologies” which could disrupt society and business while at the same time “creating unprecedented vulnerabilities and attack surfaces.”

“These two strategic challenges will intersect and interact in unpredictable ways, leading to mutually reinforcing effects that could challenge our ability to respond, but that also will introduce new opportunities to forge collective action with allies and partners, including non-state actors,” the briefing from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence reads.

U.S. intelligence officials on Wednesday testified before Congress about the greatest threats to national security, citing everything from Russia to TikTok as issues that could negatively impact the country.

In his opening remarks Wednesday, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, made the case that while traditional threats still exist, “the very nature of national security is undergoing a profound transformation.”

“We live in an increasingly challenging and complex world,” Warner said, adding: “National security in 2023 is not the same as it was in 1993 or even 2003.”

“We can no longer just pay attention to who has the most tanks, airplanes, or missiles,” he added. “We need to also focus on technology, R&D dollars, strategic investment flows and supply chains, because whoever leads in technology will have an edge in the national security competition of the future.”

While Senate lawmakers had their opportunity to grill lawmakers Wednesday, members of the House Intelligence Committee will do so on Thursday.

China

Testifying before the Senate Intel panel on Wednesday, Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, said that the Chinese Communist Party “represents both the leading and most consequential threat to U.S. national security and leadership globally.”

“Its intelligence, specific ambitions and capabilities make it for us our most serious and consequential intelligence rival,” Haines continued.

The report released Wednesday suggests that China’s government will “continue efforts to achieve President Xi Jinping’s vision of making China the preeminent power in East Asia and a major power on the world stage.”

Per the report, U.S. intelligence officials said that the Chinese Communist Party will “work to press Taiwan on unification, undercut U.S. influence, drive wedges between Washington and its partners and foster some norms that favor its authoritarian system.”

“At the same time, China’s leaders probably will seek opportunities to reduce tensions with Washington when they believe it suits their interests," the report reads.

President Xi this week accused Washington this week of trying to isolate his country and hold back its development, with China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang saying Tuesday that Washington faces possible “conflict and confrontation” if it fails to change course.

Haines said Wednesday that "Xi's speech was the most public and direct criticism that we've seen from him," but said that "despite this more public and directly critical rhetoric," intelligence agencies assess that "Beijing still believes it benefits most by preventing a spiraling of tensions and by preserving stability in its relationship with the United States."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio pressed intelligence officials about the threat that social media platform TikTok presents, calling it “a substantial national security threat for the country of a kind that we didn’t face in the past.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray answered affirmatively when Rubio asked him about the possibility that TikTok could give China’s government control over data from millions of users.

“Something that's very sacred in our country — the difference between the private sector and the public sector — that's a line that is nonexistent in the way the CCP operates,” Wray said.

Officials also sounded the alarm about China’s technological competitiveness with the U.S.

“I think the revolution in technology is not only the main arena for competition with the People’s Republic of China, it’s also the main determinant of our future as an intelligence service as well,” said CIA Director William Burns.

Origins of COVID-19

Lawmakers on Wednesday also pressed intelligence officials about the origins of COVD-19 following the release of an Energy Department report which concluded with “low confidence” that the COVID-19 pandemic was “likely” caused by a laboratory leak in China.

Haines told lawmakers that the intelligence community is still working to try and gather information on the origins of the pandemic.

“There’s a broad consensus in the intelligence community that the outbreak is not the result of a bioweapon or genetic engineering,” Haines said Wednesday. “What there isn’t a consensus on is whether or not it’s a lab leak … or natural exposure to an infected animal.”

“I just don’t understand why you continue to maintain on behalf of the intelligence community that these are two equally plausible explanations,” Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who has previously expressed belief in the lab leak theory. “They simply are not.”

Haines said that China’s refusal to aid in probes into the origins of the virus has hindered intelligence-gathering capabilities and slowed the IC’s efforts in making a more concrete determination.

“China has not fully cooperated and we think that’s a key critical gap,” she said Wednesday.

Russia

Intelligence officials told lawmakers on Wednesday that Russia lacks the ability to make major gains in Ukraine as its invasion enters its second year, and may shift to a more defensive strategy, which would prolong the conflict.

Russia is continuing to face significant losses in terms of troops, ammunition and other resources, but there doesn’t appear to be any major sign Moscow is slowing down its attacks.

“Even as the Russian offensive continues, they are experiencing high casualty rates,” Haines said. “Putin is likely better understanding the limits of what his military is capable of achieving and appears to be focused on more limited military objectives for now.”

“We do not foresee the Russian military recovering enough this year to make major territorial gains,” she told lawmakers, adding: “They may fully shift to holding and defending the territories they now occupy.”

Intelligence officials wrote in their threat assessment that “Moscow will become even more reliant on nuclear, cyber, and space capabilities as it deals with the extensive damage to Russia’s ground forces.”

“Heavy losses to its ground forces and the large-scale expenditures of precision-guided munitions during the conflict have degraded Moscow’s ground and air-based conventional capabilities and increased its reliance on nuclear weapons,” the report reads.

Haines said Wednesday that Putin’s “nuclear saber-rattling” was likely an attempt to deter further support from western countries for Ukraine, adding: “He probably will still remain confident that Russia can eventually militarily defeat Ukraine and wants to prevent Western support from tipping the balance and forcing a conflict with NATO.”

In terms of cyber threats from Russia, the intelligence community’s report said that “although its cyber activity surrounding the war fell short of the pace and impact we had expected, Russia will remain a top cyber threat as it refines and employs its espionage, influence, and attack capabilities.”

“Russia views cyber disruptions as a foreign policy lever to shape other countries’ decisions,” the report continues.

Classified documents

Chairman Warner, in his opening remarks, made it clear that lawmakers “still have unfinished business” when it comes to the classified documents recovered from the homes and offices of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence in recent weeks and months.

“I think I speak for everyone on both sides of the aisle on this committee, we still have unfinished business regarding the classified documents that we need to see in order for this intelligence committee to effectively oversee its job on intelligence oversights,” Warner said.

Republicans pressed Directors Haines and Wray about the documents, questioning why all of the documents have not yet been reviewed.

“I have reviewed some of the documents personally, and my team has reviewed the documents,” Wray said.

“Why have you not reviewed all of these documents?” Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton fired back. "It would seem that this would be a matter of vital urgency.”

“I just think on something of such prominence and such significance that you should both review them, and more importantly… this committee should review them,” he added.

Racially motivated extremists

Intelligence officials in their report made the case that “Transnational Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists” — including those who seek to use violence to advance the causes of white supremacy or neo-Nazism — “continue to pose the most lethal threat to U.S. persons and interests.”

“Transnational RMVEs are largely a decentralized movement of adherents to an ideology that espouses the use of violence to advance white supremacy, neo-Nazism, and other exclusionary cultural-nationalist beliefs,” the report reads.

“These actors increasingly seek to sow social divisions, support fascist-style governments, and attack government institutions,” it continues. "The transnational and loose structure of RMVE organizations challenges local security services and creates a resilience against disruptions.”

These groups, the report said, have planned attacks and encouraged violence in Australia and throughout Europe, including in France and Germany.

“Transnational RMVEs often call for attacks in the United States and allied countries, and some RMVE attacks in the United States have been partly inspired by foreign RMVE attacks overseas and transnational RMVE narratives, but we lack information that foreign RMVEs directly assisted any attacks in the United States,” the report adds.

Intelligence officials warned that a prolonged conflict in Ukraine “could provide foreign RMVEs with opportunities to gain access to battlefield experience and weapons.”

Climate change

In the threat assessment, intelligence officials said that climate change “will increasingly exacerbate risks to U.S. national security interests,” saying that the physical effects will likely intensify or cause domestic or geopolitical flashpoints.

“As temperatures rise and more extreme climate effects manifest, there is a growing risk of conflict over resources associated with water, arable land, and the Arctic,” the report reads. “Additional factors, such as migration, some of which will be exacerbated by climate and weather events, will heighten these risks.”

The report also cited tensions rising over how to implement climate financing, including several countries not meeting the pledges to low-income countries from the 2015 Paris Agreement, as well as enmity between countries about accelerating reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

“China and India will play critical roles in determining the trajectory of temperature rise,” the report reads. "They are the first and third largest emitting countries, respectively. Both are growing their total and per capita emissions, largely because of their reliance on cheap electricity generation from coal for economic growth, and because of their efforts to appease domestic constituencies who rely on the coal industry for jobs.”

The intensifying effects of climate change, officials said, will “exacerbate risks to human health,” primarily in low- and middle-income countries, as well as contribute to pollution, food and water insecurity, malnutrition and disease.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.