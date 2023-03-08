HOLDEN, Mass. - Seven Saws Brewing Company this week released "Women of the Woods," a brand new IPA in honor of Mass Beer Week and Women's History Month.

Ten female employees at the brewery came up with the idea earlier this year. The New England IPA features hints of passionfruit and white wine.

A portion of the beer's proceeds will be donated to the Abby's House nonprofit in Worcester.

"Our tag line here at Seven Saws is 'drink well, do good,' and we thought if we're going to do a special event like this, we have to give back to the community," said brewery manager Megan Goodale. "We thought what better way for International Women's Day to give back to Abby's House, who advocates for women and children."

"Women of the Woods" is available at both Seven Saws locations - on Main Street and on Industrial Street in Holden. The beer was also distributed to several liquor stores across the state.