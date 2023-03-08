Fast-food vegan burger sensation, Slutty Vegan, just touched down in Harlem.

It’s a full circle moment of sorts for owner Pinky Cole. The Baltimore native lived in Harlem for about eight years and ran a non-vegan restaurant on West 145 Street, Pinky’s Jamaican and American Restaurant, in 2014.

It was that restaurant she credits for inspiring her vegan burger joint.

“I put my heart and soul in that business and I lost that business due to a grease fire, I couldn’t salvage the items that were destroyed but it taught me a lot about continuing to walk through the fire even though it burns,” said Cole.

Ten blocks away from where that restaurant was, Lines snaked outside of the new franchise location on West 135th Street, between Frederick Douglas Boulevard and St. Nicholas Avenue.

This is the second New York City location, with the first opening in Brooklyn last year.

“I think Pinky is a movement by herself and anything that she does I want to show up and support her,” said Bronx resident, Jade Gardener, standing first in line outside the restaurant.

“I went to her Brooklyn Grand opening and it was an epic and I knew I had to be out here first thing in the morning - technically I was the first one out here but I went to the bathroom and she got here - but we’re here, “ said Brooklyn resident, Shirley Jones.

The restaurant chain is known for cranking out vegan patty combos and beverages, but most importantly, the energy brought by staff.

“There’s a cultural movement that’s taking place inside and you don’t typically see at an average restaurant so to be able to bring that kind of energy give people a good time build an ecosystem and foster community especially for people who look like us,” said Cole.

Supporters like renowned restaurateur Melba Wilson and Harlem's own Bevy Smith got a taste and said this is what community support for your own looks like.

“So important for us to have diverse Restaurants in Harlem and it’s important for us to have black owned restaurants in Harlem,” said TV personality Bevy Smith.

