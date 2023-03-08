TAMPA, Fla. — As small businesses continue to face hardships brought on by the economy, a new store in Tampa wants to help give local merchants a platform to sell their work.

Nearly 100 local merchants will be able to sell their work out of The Maker and Merchant. The store leases out tables and wall spaces to small business owners for typically six months. Between paying rent, employees and utilities, the store’s owner explained it can be a big expense for small businesses to open their own storefront.

“A lot of the small businesses, this is what they’re doing, and this is how they’re supporting their family and everyone should want to support,” owner Coles Doyle said.

Doyle opened The Maker and Merchant’s first store in November 2020, and Tampa will be their fifth location. There are also locations in Georgia, North Carolina and Alabama. Doyle said local vendors are the heartbeat of the store and she wanted to give them a permanent, steady place to sell out of.

“Everyone can get the same pair of earrings off Amazon,” she said. “But wouldn’t you want the unique item that’s handmade, that’s supporting your local community? I think a lot of people do.”

Small business owners have faced a host of challenges over the past few years between the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues, growing competition with online retailers and inflation. A study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found half of small businesses across the country cite inflation as the biggest challenge they’re facing right now.

“We’ve been looking for a brick-and-mortar, but here in Tampa, rent everywhere is insane,” said Ailsa Marrero, owner of Nairi Handmade Jewelry. “Plus, you have families and you need to be there for them, too, and then hiring people — it’s a huge thing. We’ve been looking for over a year and it hasn’t been possible.”

Vendors like Marrero said having a brick-and-mortar space is a game-changer for business. It will allow them to grow their customer base and not have to rely on pop-up markets throughout the month to make a profit.

“It’s very tedious and a lot of work to set up markets,” said Hilda Perez, owner of Calia Rose Boutique. “We did that for three years and we always got the question, ‘Do you have a storefront, do you have a brick-and-mortar?’ And finally, this year we can say yes.”

Doyle said there were far more applications from vendors than space available in the store. But she said they’ll be able to open up applications again around June.

The Maker and Merchant officially opens at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Citrus Park Town Center.