The Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a review of the Memphis Police Department’s use of force and de-escalation policies following the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was fatally beaten by the department’s officers during a traffic stop in January.

Nichols, 29, died three days after the fatal traffic stop on Jan. 10. Officials have named six officers who have already been fired in the case, and five of them now face second-degree murder charges. Those five officers’ own body cameras recorded them beating Nichols, propping the badly injured Nichols in handcuffs against an unmarked police car, and then ignoring him as he struggled to stay upright. They have pleaded not guilty.

The DOJ also announced a separate review of specialized law enforcement units nationwide. Both probes will be conducted by the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, also known as COPS Office.

"In the wake of Tyre Nichols's tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement.

The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe,” Gupta added. “The department is also pleased to be able to fulfill Memphis’s request for technical assistance on the police department’s use of force and de-escalation policies, as well as the use of specialized units.”

The U.S. Justice Department has previously opened a civil rights investigation into Nichols’ death.

The city on Wednesday also plans to release about 20 hours of video and audio related to the arrest of the 29-year-old motorist who died Jan. 10, three days after his violent arrest. It will add to the already-public footage from police body cameras and a surveillance camera that has given the world a detailed look at the police pummeling Nichols.