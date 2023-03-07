COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two University of Cincinnati graduates started a business that has taken off across the country in just two years.

“Even though we are a niche type business, our services and the products that we are producing are used by consumers, professionals,” says CEO and co-founder of Prime Solutions, Ethan Slaboden.

What You Need To Know



Slaboden and his future wife, Julie Morgan, started Prime Solutions in Granville two years ago



Both attended the University of Cincinnati; Slaboden graduated with a degree in chemical engineering

Slaboden and his future wife, Julie Morgan, said Prime Solutions is a true team effort. It's a liquid and powder co-packing company that they started in Granville.

Slaboden, a Tri-Valley graduate, has a background in chemical engineering and always wanted to start his own business. Morgan, who grew up in Zanesville, brings her graphic design and marking skills to the table.

“The industry is something that is becoming more and more of a need with the world we're living in today. So that's where Julie and I decided to start Prime Solutions,” said Slaboden.

They have a partnership with former Buckeye and NFL star Chris Olave for its auto cleaning products and will soon release its own pet cleaning product line.

The two-year-old company started off with clients across the Midwest. Now their products are used across the country and are available to purchase at your local Tractor Supply or online at Amazon.

“This is the product that we're definitely the most excited about. This has been the No. 1 aluminum cleaner and brightener on Amazon the last six months,” said Slaboden.

Slaboden and Morgan said they'd love to expand in the future, and while most small businesses face their share of challenges these days, both said their staff of eight full-time workers and six sales reps across the country are like family and a big reason behind the company's success.

“The loyalty and the respect for what Julie and I are trying to accomplish here is something that inspires me to get up every day and to do whatever we need to do to make this Prime Solutions continue to grow and be successful,” said Slaboden.