CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille is relieved to arrive at work and no longer see construction zones with fences up, a hole in the ground and traffic backed up for four lights.

What You Need To Know

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Water Services is working on a $41.5 million project to improve and replace aging storm water drainage infrastructure

Construction lasted for a year in a half in front of a local business, impacting customer flow

The owner is happy construction in finally wrapping up

"It's awesome. It changes everything," owner Matt Wohlfarth said.

Since the fourth quarter of 2021, construction has been going on at Morehead and McDowell Street, where the restaurant sits.

Wohlfarth says it's hard to say how much it has impacted business, but he knows the constant congestion has caused some people to avoid the area altogether.

"There's so many people driving by and they're like 'Ahh, that's a cool looking place. Let's go in there.' But, they never would be able to see us before," Wohlfarth said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Water Services is working on a storm drainage improvement project. The city's website says the estimated $41.5 million project will reduce street and structure flooding throughout the neighborhood. The project is replacing aging infrastructure located within a drainage area of about 230 acres.

Wohlfarth admits it was needed.

"Because we used to flood, and now we don't," Wohlfarth said. "And there has been so much development, this had to happen. Just a little bit more sense of urgency would have been nice."

New asphalt is laid, and three lanes of traffic are open in front of the restaurant now.

According to the city's website, all construction is anticipated to be complete by early 2023.