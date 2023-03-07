What better way to celebrate International Women's Day, than by empowering women in business. The CNY Women’s Summit returns Wednesday for its second year at the OnCenter in Syracuse.

The 2023 CNY Women's Summit is a networking opportunity for any woman that wants to join in. The event will have structured networking along with hors d'oeuvres and cocktails. Last year's event drew 200 women to the OnCenter.

The summit is organized by the CNY Women's Network. This event originally started because a young woman was looking for a mentor. Alex Canavan teamed up with her mom Amy Canavan to create the CNY Women's Summit.

“I hope this event acts as a launching pad for women to share their ideas, ask for advice and possible acquire a mentor so they can reach the next level in their business," said Alex.

Profits from the event will be donated to DECA of CNY. The program helps develop young leaders, at nine area high schools.

“Find women within their own community that inspire them just as much as my mom inspires me and shows them that chasing your dreams is possible, its doable, especially in a town like Syracuse," said Alex.

The 2023 CNY Women's Summit is from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the OnCenter, with an after-party at The York from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. There's still time to register, for $25 online and $30 at the door.