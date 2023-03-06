Twitter users on Monday reported a number of issues on the platform, including opening links and accessing photos, but they appeared to be resolved within about an hour.

When clicking links on Twitter during the outage, a white screen popped up with a message reading: "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint."

According to Downdetector, users began reporting the outages shortly before noon U.S. Eastern time. Internet access watchdog NetBlocks said “Twitter is currently experiencing international slowdowns and outages affecting many users,” and noted that it was also affecting image and video content. Some users were not able to see the images that other users were posting.

Links began working again as of roughly 1:00 p.m. ET.

The company's support page wrote in a Twitter post earlier Monday that "some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now."

"We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences," the post reads. "We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed."

"This platform is so brittle (sigh)," CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon prior to the issue being resolved. "Will be fixed shortly."

The company has experienced an uptick of instability and bugs in recent months after Musk cut its staff sharply.

Twitter engineers and experts have been warning that the platform is at an increased risk of fraying since Musk fired most of the people who worked on keeping it running. Just last month, a bug left users unable to send tweets.

In November, engineers who left Twitter described for The Associated Press why they expect a bumpy road for Twitter’s more than 230 million users now that well over two-thirds of the San Francisco company’s pre-Musk core services engineers are gone.

While they don’t anticipate near-term collapse, the engineers said Twitter could become very rough at the edges — especially if Musk makes major changes without much off-platform testing.