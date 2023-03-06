MILWAUKEE — For the second year, breweries across the Midwest are teaming up to raise money during Women’s History Month.

Eagle Park Brewing company is one of nine breweries partnering with eight female brewery representatives to raise money for the Sojourner Family Peace Center in Milwaukee.

The center is one of the largest nonprofit providers of domestic violence prevention and intervention services in Wisconsin.

The month-long collaboration includes 23 special events hosted throughout Wisconsin as well as other fundraising initiatives

It runs from March 1-31, 2023. It includes 23 special events hosted throughout Wisconsin and other fundraising initiatives. Those include two specialty beers from Sheboygan’s 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. and point-of-purchase donation displays.

In 2022, the effort was led by five female industry representatives supporting 11 events. The inaugural Women’s Month fundraising initiative raised $2,119. This year’s goal is set at $4,000 and the breweries have committed to match donations up to $2,000.

Max Borgardt is the president of Eagle Park Brewing Company. He said he’s looking forward to help support a cause like this.

“All the things they’re doing is for a great cause, so we’re happy to be able to be involved with that kind of a project,” said Borgardt. “We love Milwaukee, we love Muskego where we are here, and we do everything we can to try to help everyone out.”

Maggie Skinner is one of the brewery representatives. She said they’re glad to be supporting the Sojourner Peace Center. As someone who has experienced domestic violence in the past, she said she’s thankful to be part of an initiative that helps so many other women.

“It’s a cause that’s close to a lot of our hearts,” said Skinner. “A lot of women don’t feel as supported or it’s hard to get out.”

This year’s special events including samplings, happy hours, release parties, and more, hosted throughout the state.

To checkout a list of events happening near you, click here: https://3sheepsbrewing.com/events/

For more information on the Sojourner Peace Center, visit www.familypeacecenter.org or contact the 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline: Call (414) 933- 2722 or text: (414) 877-8100.