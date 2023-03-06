TAMPA, Fla. — City officials gathered Monday for the groundbreaking at the Ybor City Gas Worx development, a 50-acre project set to connect the Channelside district to Ybor City.

Speakers at the event will include Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other figures involved in the massive project.

Located between the Ybor Historic District and Channel District, once completed, Gas Worx will include nearly 5,000 new residences, over 500,000 square feet of office space, and more than 140,000 square feet of new retail.

The first 317-unit apartment development within Gas Worx is scheduled to open in 2024.

Project developers, including investor Daryl Shaw, are working with the city of Tampa on overhauling the 50 acres of the former Tampa Park Apartments property adjacent to 7th Avenue and Ybor City.