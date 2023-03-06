DAYTON — A new combination of Hot Cheetos, pickles and popcorn mixed with cotton candy has turned an Ohio family into business owners.

What started as an idea and an experiment with cotton candy is what Ronald Jackson said turned him, his daughter and his little brother into business owners who are selling something he said you just have to taste.

“From the initial thought of it, it’s like ‘Man, what are these people doing?’" said Jackson, “It’s kinda weird, it’s kinda odd, but if you try it you’ll have a whole different outlook on it.”

Jackson takes the cotton candy and wraps things like Hot Cheetos, popcorn, pickles and chocolate inside of it.

In fact, it’s the unique flavor combinations the kids first thought of that Jackson said is helping to grow the business.

“The biggest thing in starting up a company is starting small, not doing too much, right?" he said. "So it's kind of like, you have to pace yourself."

He said they started selling cotton candy out of his car after seeing a relative do it out of state.

“On our way back to Ohio, we were like, 'Man, you know what he may be on to something,'” said Jackson.

From there, the team started a cotton candy stand, and now the Cloudy Days Cotton Candy food truck they run in the Dayton area.

He said the hope is to eventually turn it into their own store.

“We were like you know, let’s do it, but let’s add a little twist to it,” said Jackson.

He said they’ll be taking the hot cheeto, pickle and popcorn cotton candy wraps and even more unique flavors to events across the state. To find out where they’ll be next, click here.