ORLANDO, Fla. — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, the indoor entertainment complex off Universal Boulevard, has raised its minimum wage.

The new hourly rates, effective immediately, are $17.50 for front-of-house/entertainment positions and $19 for back-of-house/culinary positions, the complex announced Monday. Previously, those positions had a starting wage of $16 and $17, respectively.

In a news release, the company said the wage increase is part of its commitment to providing workers with competitivie wages.

"At Andretti, we are committed to providing our employees with industry-leading wages, benefits and opportunities," Andretti Indoor Karting managing member Eddie Hamann said in a statement. "This increased rate will help provide competititve wages for all current and future employees, while also helping to attract the most hightly skilled candidates for around the area."

The company also offers a number of benefits to full-time employees, including health insurance, paid vacation, and a 401(k) plan.

Andretti Indoor Karting becomes the latest Orlando attraction to raise its starting pay for workers. In February, Universal Orlando announced it would raise its minimum wage to $17 an hour starting in June.

Andretti Indoor Karting, which opened opened in 2017, features a multi-level indoor race track, virtual reality, arcade games, bowling, laser tag and more. it plans to open new locations in other states, including North Carolina and Texas, in the next year.