RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the largest events in the Southeast region for African American women is coming to Raleigh.

The Women’s Empowerment Expo is Friday at the PNC Arena in Raleigh.

What You Need To Know One of the largest events in the Southeast region for African American women is coming to Raleigh





The Women’s Empowerment Expo is Friday at the PNC arena in Raleigh





Organizers expect 10,000 to 12,000 people to attend





North Carolina’s Fantasia Barrino will be one of the panelists

Organizers expect 10,000 to 12,000 people to attend. National recording artists, including North Carolina’s Fantasia Barrino, will be among the panelists. Performers include KEM and Ledisi.

The expo will feature seminars and vendors providing products for shopping.

Organizer Karen Clark says there’s a big economic impact for North Carolina.

“It’s great for the city, it’s great for the vendors, the small businesses that will be participating. Obviously Radio One has had a huge push towards locally Black-owned businesses and a lot of those businesses will be present at the PNC Arena, and I think this is a great event for our area,” Clark said.

Clark says the event gives women a chance to express themselves around others who may be dealing with challenges like work-life balance and mental health.

“It was all about giving women an opportunity to have a time and space for themselves,” Clark said. “Our goal here at Radio One Raleigh is just to give people an opportunity to learn something, maybe it is something about finances, maybe it is about mental health, maybe it’s about how to be more active in the community and maybe it’s just about leaning on each other and creating a better sense of community.”

Doors open for the expo at 4:30 p.m. For tickets and additional details, click here.