CLEVELAND — There are only two apprentices in the second-year graduating class at the Roofers Local 44 training center.

What You Need To Know The Roofers Union Local 44 is seeing a shortage of roofers heading into warmer months



The Union is struggling to find new apprentices.



The Union's second-year graduating class only has two apprentices

“The smallest we’ve had in quite a while," instructor José Rodriguez said.



Rodriguez said initially the class had almost 30 apprentices, but almost all of them have dropped out. He said the job is demanding and can be dangerous, so someone has to love it in order to make it through the apprenticeship.



“This is the class that actually came out of the pandemic when COVID hit," he said. "This was what was left. So I'm not sure if that had something to do with the guys dropping out, what was the reason behind that, but these two are the only ones that stuck with it.”



Rodriguez said the roofing industry has become a year-round industry due to demand for more projects. He said pretty much all of their contractors need several new roofers, and he said if he could get one full class of 20-30 apprentices to graduate, then that would be enough to fill those needs for now.



“Our signature contractors, they can’t find guys," Rodriguez said. "They’re actually getting guys that are retired to come back in.”



Alexander Thompson said he joined as an apprentice because he prefers working outside and since the work can keep him in shape. He said he both is an isn't surprised that he's one of only two apprentices in the class, noting that it isn't the easiest work, that you either love or hate it.



Rodriguez said there are perks to the trade. These apprentices don’t need a college degree to get started. And they’re paid while they’re here, so they earn while they learn. Once they graduate, they’ll have a career in front of them and can easily make six figures if they stay long enough.



“What motivates them is they’re outside, they’re always in different areas," Rodriguez said. "It’s not like going into a factory where you gotta go into the same place every day.”



Rodriguez said a benefit for this class is that with such a high demand for roofers, they’re practically guaranteed to have a job when they graduate.