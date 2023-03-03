PALM COAST, Fla. — The City of Palm Coast hosted an event Thursday celebrating the expansion of broadband infrastructure in Flagler County.
In partnership with the University of Florida, Institute of Food & Agricultural Sciences 4-H Youth Development Program and Florida 4-H Foundation, Charter Communications presented a rural "tech talk" panel discussion and 4-H Technology essay competition awards.
The message of the evening reiterated the importance of closing the digital divide.
“By deploying high-speed broadband service to more people, we are collectively empowering them to thrive in the 21st century. That drives economic growth and powers opportunity — leading to a stronger, more equitable and connected economy.”
Through Flagler County’s public-private partnership, the acceleration of the Rural Development Opportunity Fund will allow Charter to reach many more homes and small businesses.
“Broadband Internet access is more important than ever to education, employment, healthcare, and daily life.”