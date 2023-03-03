PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Petersburg city council is expected to vote later this month on whether to rezone properties in some neighborhoods.

What You Need To Know The St. Petersburg city council is expected to vote later this month on whether to rezone properties in some neighborhoods This process began years ago in an effort to address affordable housing A second reading and vote is expected March 23

The rezoning would allow for up to four units to be created on a typical-sized single-family lot. This process began years ago in an effort to address affordable housing.

At a packed meeting Thursday night, some residents told council members they worry increased density would damage neighborhood character.

Supporters say it would benefit communities.

"That fits in with neighborhoods, that will provide more affordability and smaller units so we can house, you know, young professionals, small families,” said St. Pete resident Madison Rice.

But not all agree with the approach.

"We just think that there's a better way to go about this,” said Historic Kenwood resident Jeff Danner. “And a more nuanced approach than just picking major streets that have alleys and then we're going to call that the best way to do it."

Council Chair Brandi Gabbard said about three percent of city properties would be impacted.

A second reading and vote is expected March 23.